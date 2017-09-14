NATO-Russia Council May Resume Work Within Two Years – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and NATO will need two years at most to restore their cooperation in the format of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC), Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said in an interview out Wednesday.

"I am sure that we will restore our relationship with NATO and we will return to the wonderful form of cooperation that is the Russia-NATO Council… I think that it will happen in the next year or two at most," Fomin told Germany’s Deutsche Welle broadcaster.

