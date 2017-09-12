Mexico Forced to Redeploy Aid Intended for Harvey Victims after Major Earthquake

Mexico has withdrawn its offer to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas after a powerful earthquake struck the country’s south late last week, leaving 96 people killed and millions in need of aid.

Despite tense relations between the neighbors, the Mexican government offered to aid relief efforts in the US after hurricane Harvey rampaged through the east coast of Texas, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott publicly welcoming the help.

The offer was made in an official statement released the same day US President Donald Trump took to Twitter threatening to terminate the NAFTA renegotiation process and make Mexico pay for the wall on the border with the US, bashing the neighbor for being "one of the highest crime nations in the world".

Mexico ignored the provocation and prepared a long list of items to send to the US, including food, beds, generators, water treatment equipment, mobile kitchens, radio and satellite equipment, as well as paramedics, doctors and rescue teams to send across the Rio Grande River into Harvey-battered areas.

But then the earthquake happened. On September 7 a powerful 8.2 magnitude quake struck off the coast of the southern state of Chiapas, and Mexico was forced to rescind the offer, switching priorities and redirecting those resources to assist its own citizens.

"Given these circumstances, the Mexican government will channel all available logistical support to serve the families and communities affected in the national territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that the US embassy had taken nine days to respond to Mexico's formal offer before accepting "only certain logistical aid" and thanked Abbott for sending messages of solidarity following the earthquake.

Separately, the ministry said Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will visit the US this week to meet with local leaders and beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, a US program protecting immigrants from deportation who were illegally brought to the United States as children.