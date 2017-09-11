Register
    Moldovan President Hopes to Discuss Anti-Russian Provocations at CIS Summit

    Igor Dodon hopes to discuss 'provocations' the Moldovan parliament and government have leveled at Russia and the situation in Transnistria with Vladimir Putin.

    CHISINAU (Sputnik) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said in an interview with Sputnik that he was hoping to discuss the provocations the Moldovan parliament and government had directed at Russia, along with the situation in the breakaway self-declared republic Transnistria with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming leaders' summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

    Moldovan President: Idea to Introduce Visa Regime With Russia ‘Provocation’
    Over the year, the Moldovan cabinet and parliament have adopted a series of anti-Russian measures, including a decision to declare several Russian diplomats and cultural figures personae non gratae. Since assuming the presidential office in December 2016, Dodon has repeatedly criticized these moves.

    "It is obvious that we are going to speak there [at the CIS leader's summit] anyway… Certainly, [the agenda of the meeting with Putin will address] the bilateral relations, how we can move past these blunt provocations against Russia, against the Russian president, against the Moldovan president, [and focus on] how to help Moldovan citizens, who work in Russia, and Moldovan exporters, who deliver their products to the Russian market. Most certainly, we will discuss future projects. Certainly, we will talk about the situation in Transnistria," Dodon said.

    Igor Dodon reiterated that the Russian peacekeeping operation in Transnistria was efficient and that it was necessary to keep supporting it.

    The CIS leaders' summit will take place in Russia's coastal city of Sochi on October 11.

    The CIS is a regional organization formed during the breakup of the Soviet Union, whose participating countries include most of the former Soviet Republics — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

