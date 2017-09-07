NY Lawmakers to Focus on Economy, Not Politics During Upcoming Russia Visit

New York State Legislature members plan to discuss various spheres during a trip to Russia later this month, Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda's chief of staff, Anton Konev, told Sputnik on Thursday.

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Members of the New York State legislature plan to discuss tourism, business and educational opportunities during a trip to Russia later this month, Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda's Chief of Staff Anton Konev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Konev said the lawmakers’ visit is intended solely to develop regional ties between Russia and New York State, and politics will not be part of the agenda.

"Our main goal is to improve New York's economy, and our agenda is on purely regional level," Konev stated. "We are interested in cultural exchanges, tourism, joint business opportunities [and] student programs."

Konev noted that national and international issues would be off limits during the week-long visit to Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as the Republic of Tatarstan that begins on September 13.

"We simply do not have authority or any sort of influence in these matters," Konev said.

The agenda includes meetings with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and the state Duma, a visit to the Tatarstan Parliament and St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly, as well as a number of cultural events and tours, Konev added.