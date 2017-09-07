'Poisons in Shopping Malls': Israeli Experts Expose New Daesh Terror Tool

Daesh is notorious for the terrifying and ruthless ways it kills people. Now the jihadists are reportedly preparing a new type of a disgusting attack aimed at mass casualties, Israeli counter-terrorist experts warn.

Daesh is currently instructing its "lone wolf" attackers on how to commit terrorist acts with poisons in shopping malls, the deputy director of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism, Eitan Azani and expert on terrorism Boaz Ganor, said.

According to the experts, the originality of such attacks can be attributed to the terrorist group's rapid loss of territories in the Middle East and its attempt to maintain influence as well as intimidate governments and civilians abroad.

While the new tactic fits in the terror group's recent trend of carrying out "jihad on enemy land", according to Middle East expert Colonel Omar Locatelli it is also not surprising that Daesh would try to diversify its attacks.

"Security measures on transport, for example, on airplanes, have become too tight, which is why today terrorists are looking for ways to carry out attacks in crowded places using vans," Locatelli told Sputnik, noting Daesh's most recent terror tool for killing as many people as possible.

Europe became a target for such attacks in July 2015 when a terrorist-driven 19-tonne cargo truck rammed into a crowd in Nice, leaving 86 people dead. Since then, several similar attacks (in Berlin and Catalonia, for example) have spread fear all across Europe.