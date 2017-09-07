Russian Airlines to Resume Egypt Flights Within Month After Ban Lifted

The Russian transport minister says that Russian airlines will need a month to resume flights to Egypt after a ban is lifted on air traffic between the two countries.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian airlines will need a month to resume flights to Egypt after a ban is lifted on air traffic between the two countries, the Russian transport minister told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They are already gearing up for this. I don’t expect this period to last long. This task will be solved within a month," Maxim Sokolov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

© AFP 2017/ KHALED DESOUKI Russian Experts Have No Invitation From Egypt to Check Aviation Security in May

Sokolov said Wednesday there were prerequisites to resume flights as early as this year and the question was being considered at the highest level.

In 2015, Moscow suspended flights between Russia and Egypt after a Russian passenger plane crashed over the Sinai peninsula, killing all 224 people on board. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist act.