Russian Airlines to Resume Egypt Flights Within Month After Ban Lifted

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian airlines will need a month to resume flights to Egypt after a ban is lifted on air traffic between the two countries, the Russian transport minister told Sputnik on Thursday.
"They are already gearing up for this. I don’t expect this period to last long. This task will be solved within a month," Maxim Sokolov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
In 2015, Moscow suspended flights between Russia and Egypt after a Russian passenger plane crashed over the Sinai peninsula, killing all 224 people on board. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist act.
