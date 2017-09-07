Russian Aircraft Exports Unaffected by Lack of IAC-Rosaviatsia Pact

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia’s aircraft exports have not been affected by a lack of agreements between its air transport agency Rosaviatsiya and the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), the country’s transport minister told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We do not see any problems with exports of Russian aircraft to any destination abroad," Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said. He refuted media reports about possible export curbs as "fears."
