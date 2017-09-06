Korean Peninsula Close to Large-Scale Armed Conflict - Russian Deputy FM

A Russian deputy foreign minister said that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is close to a large-scale armed conflict as the world powers can't provide the country with sufficient security guarantees.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The situation on the Korean Peninsula is close to a large-scale military confrontation that might have disastrous and unimaginable consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Wednesday.

"The ongoing nuclear and missile tests in the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], the increase in the US military presence in the region, dangerous maneuvers and the militant rhetoric from both sides, all these aspects have brought the situation to the verge of a large-scale armed conflict that might have unimaginable, truly disastrous consequences," Morgulov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The minister added that the Western countries couldn't provide North Korea with sufficient security guarantees.

"The North Koreans do not understand today, what they will receive. We do not propose them anything, I don't speak about material issues, but about the political ones — what security guarantees will they receive," Morgulov said on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Thus, according to the official, negotiations is the only possible way to reduce the tensions.

"In our understanding, there is only one way to resolve the tensions related to North Korea and the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, it is the swiftest possible resumption of the negotiations process, desirably on the basis of the Russia’s and China’s roadmap," the minister said.

The situation around North Korea escalated in latest months, following several nuclear tests performed by the country. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would allow South Korea and Japan to buy an increased amount of "highly sophisticated" military equipment from the United States.