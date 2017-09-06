Putin: Russia Does Not Recognize North Korea's Nuclear Status

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Moscow does not recognize North Korea's nuclear status, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday following talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"I confirmed to Mr. Moon Jae-in our principled position — we do not recognize the nuclear status of North Korea. Pyongyang's missile and nuclear program grossly violates the UN Security Council resolution, undermines the non-proliferation regime, poses a security threat in Northeast Asia," Putin said after the talks at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

North Korea proclaimed itself a nuclear nation in 2005, performing first nuclear test a year and a half later. The escalation of the situation around the country escalated in latest months, following several nuclear tests performed by the country.

At the same time, the Russian president noted that it was necessary, in the situation around North Korea, not to give in to emotions and not to drive Pyongyang into a corner, adding that steps that lead to an escalation of tensions must be avoided.

"It is clear that it is impossible to solve the problems of the Korean Peninsula by sanctions and pressure alone. One should not give in to emotions and drive North Korea into a corner. Now more than ever, everyone needs to show composure and avoid steps that lead to an escalation of tensions," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday and is expected to gather over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. The forum is attended by a number of world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the general media partner of the forum.