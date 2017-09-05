US Needs Common Agenda With China, Russia to Avoid Strike on N Korea - Cardin

Amid Pyongyang’s recent nuclear test, Washington has to develop a joint strategy between the United States, China and Russia to defend their security interests, US Senator Ben Cardin said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We’ve got to find a common agenda working with China and maybe Russia that can tone down this crisis," Cardin told MSNBC. "What we want to do — and I think China and Russia probably agree with this… to find, at least explore, a common agenda on diplomacy."

Earlier this week, Pyongyang successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation.