Register
20:36 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Fish robots swim in a pool during China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, China, November 16, 2016. Picture taken November 16, 2016

    Tech-Tourism: Modern-Day Pilgrims Roam the World's IT Meccas

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    World
    Get short URL
    1249 0 0

    Valery Spiridonov, the first in line for a head transplant operation, explained why people are now going to California and other high-tech Meccas, and how Moscow and other Russian cities could become top destinations for tech-tourists.

    The number of fans of active and intellectual leisure is growing every day along with popular touristic routes, which encompass entire spheres of human endeavor.

    Digital Era

    The Silicon Valley in California is a hands-down Mecca for today’s tech-tourists who come to see the birthplaces of world-known corporations, including the garage where Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak put together their first Apple computer.

    Canada
    © Flickr/ vtgard
    Oh Canada: Silicon Valley Startups Likely to Send Foreign-Born Workers North
    The headquarters of Facebook, Microsoft, Yahoo, eBay, Adobe and other companies are major attention grabbers too.

    Silicon Valley is also home to the offices of Google, Mozilla, Mountain View, of Microsoft in Redmond, of Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto, and also the famous bar in Redwood where an Apple worker famously lost the an iPhone 4 prototype.

    The First in Space

    Moscow is no slouch either, named by the Intelligent Community Forum, (ICF) the world’s seventh smartest city in terms of introduction of IT technologies in the Muscovites’ everyday lives.

    The work done by the city’s traffic control center and the video monitoring of road traffic has won big kudos from specialists.

    The local Museum of Cosmonautics, one of the best around, offers fascinating insight into the history of spaceflight with an eye-catching display of the first spacesuits, the first satellites, rocket engines and moon rovers.

    Tech Cities of the Far East

    Seoul is named by many “tech-tourists” as the world’s most intelligent city with an atmosphere of a megalopolis of the future.

    The South Korean capital also offers 4G and wireless internet at subway stations, smart street lights, which save energy, play music and offer free Wi-Fi access, intellectual video cameras capable of recognizing unwanted visitors, etc.

    Mining engineers and telecoms experts in the Kankberg mine in northern Sweden, where a unique project has been led by Ericsson.
    © Photo: Boliden
    High Tech Quest for World of 'Minerless' Mining Takes Shape in Sweden
    Local bus stops feature electronic terminals where one can choose the right route via satellite navigation, acquire a weather forecast and watch satellite photos of the city.

    Tokyo comes a close second offering visitors a chance to ride on the world’s fastest trains and see the most sophisticated robots ever devised by man.

    Robots are everywhere: they are used in  agriculture, in taxis and in the form of exoskeletons used by local police officers.

    Tokyo is also home to the Henna Hotel – the world’s one and only guesthouse entirely manned by robots.

    Electronic people are used in show business as crooners and there is even a robotic pop band entertaining the public. In medicine, robots are used as assistants and stimulators for would-be doctors.

    Future Designs

    For the connoisseurs of everything that is new in the world of high-tech, the annual Consumer Electronics fair in Las Vegas is just the ticket.

    2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Day One
    © Sputnik/ Evgeniy Biyatov
    S Africa to Attract More High-Tech Investment From Russia – Deputy Minister
    Here one can drive on a single-seat taxi drone or fix his haircut with  a smart comb hooked up to a smartphone via an app that analyzes the state of one’s hair and offers advice on how to take the best care of it.

    One can also find here a refrigerator with an in-built camera and a touchpad.

    The smart icebox also knows how to take photos and upload them to the cloud so that its owner can see what else he or she needs to buy to fill it up.

    Related:

    Educational Robot Attacks Man at China Hi-Tech Fair
    Virtual Tour of History: Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates New Hi-Tech Museum
    Tags:
    robots, smart refrigerator, destinations, tourism, hi-tech, Hewlett-Packard, Apple, Yahoo, Microsoft, Facebook, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok