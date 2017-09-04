Switzerland Ready to Become N Korean Nuclear Issue Talks' Mediator – President

Switzerland is ready to serve as a mediator in the possible negotiations on the North Korea nuclear issue, country’s President Doris Leuthard said on Monday.

BERN (Sputnik) – Switzerland believes that it is high time to solve the North Korean issue through a dialogue and is ready to serve as a mediator in the possible negotiations, country’s President Doris Leuthard said on Monday.

"The sanctions against North Korea have been existing for many years but that does not change the situation. People are suffering but continue to support the country’s leadership. That is why I believe that it is high time to launch the dialogue," the president said, adding that Switzerland was ready to be a mediator in the settlement talks.

Leuthard added that in coming weeks, everything would depend on how the United States and China would influence the situation.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Russia Sees No Significant Threat From North Korea Yet

Meanwhile, a member of the Swiss Federal Assembly told Sputnik on Monday that Switzerland, which can "naturally" mediate between conflicting sides as a neutral country, could host negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang to settle the Korean peninsula crisis in Geneva.

"It is natural for Switzerland, being a neutral country, not a member of any military alliance, to play this mediator function in the case of conflicts. We did it successfully between Russia and Georgia, for instance, some years ago. We are contributing within the OSCE to a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine and we could do this also between the United States and North Korea," Lombardi said.

North Korea reportedly said on Sunday that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. The shockwaves from the test were first registered in China, then in South Korea and Japan, before spreading further out.

The South Korean Environment Ministry has made a decision to conditionally approve the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems deployment on the territory of the Asian nation, local media reported Monday.