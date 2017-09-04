Turkish Policy Towards EU Makes Accession Impossible - EU Commission Spokesman

Turkey is distancing from Europe, thus making it impossible to join the bloc, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday.

"Turkey is taking giant strides away from Europe and that is making it impossible for Turkey to join the European Union," Schinas told reporters commenting on German Chancellor Angela Merkel remarks stating that she planned to end Turkey EU accession talks.

Relations between Brussels and Ankara became strained after Turkey’s crackdown on opposition journalists, as well as public servants and judges, in the wake of the July 2016 coup attempt which prompted EU disapproval in the form of its suspension of accession talks.

Turkey signed an association agreement with the then-European Community in 1963 and submitted a membership application in 1987.