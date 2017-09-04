Need for Russia-US Group on Info. Security Exists But Unrealistic Now - Minister

According to the Russian communications minister, there's a need for the creation of a Russian-US group on information security, but the current climate between the two states makes that highly unlikely.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The need for the creation of a Russian-US working group on information security is increasing every day, but it is hardly possible now, Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said.

"I haven't heard that there are any developments. The relevance of this working group, it seems to me, it intensifies day by day," Nikiforov told reporters, answering the question on the need to create a working group on information security.

The minister noted that due to the current political situation, it was practically impossible to establish such a platform.

"It is hardly possible now. Although I believe that it [the working group] would benefit the entire global community," Sokolov stressed.

In July, during their first meeting, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed, according to their respective top diplomats, to establish a new framework to deal with cyber threats.