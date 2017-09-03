Russian Foreign Ministry Voices Deep Concern Over North Korea's Nuclear Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed deep concern over North Korea's latest nuclear test, stressing that it was aimed at undermining the global non-proliferation regime.

"We express our deep concern over the test of the thermonuclear explosive device… announced by North Korea on September 3," the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement read.

Moscow stressed that these actions were "yet another demonstrative neglect by Pyongyang of the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council as well as norms of the international law."

© AFP 2017/ John MACDOUGALL OSCE Chairperson Condemns North Korea's Nuclear Test

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that the new nuclear test undermined the global non-proliferation regime and posed a serious threat to peace and security in the region, stressing that the continuation of such actions had profound implications for Pyongyang.

"We call on all interested parties to immediately return to dialogue and negotiations as the only possible way to settle the problems on the Korean peninsula, including the nuclear one. We reaffirm our readiness for joint efforts in this direction," the ministry's statement pointed out.