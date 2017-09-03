OSCE Chairperson Condemns North Korea's Nuclear Test

Sebastian Kurz condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test, calling on Pyongyang to stop unilateral provocations.

VIENNA (Sputnik) – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz condemned on Sunday North Korea's latest nuclear test, calling on Pyongyang to stop unilateral provocations.

"Condemn #DPRK #nuclear test in strongest terms. This is not only a clear violation of Northkorea's intl obligations but also a reckless & irresponsible act in times of heightened tensions on Korean peninsula. #DPRK must stop unilateral provocations & return to negotiations. Call for swift #UNSC reaction," Kurz posted in its Twitter blog.

​Earlier in the day, North Korea claimed it had successfully conducted a test of hydrogen bomb, local media reported.

An estimated capacity of North Korea's nuclear test may have reached 50 kilotonnes, South Korean media reported on Sunday.