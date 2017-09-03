OSCE Chairperson Condemns North Korea's Nuclear Test

VIENNA (Sputnik) – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz condemned on Sunday North Korea's latest nuclear test, calling on Pyongyang to stop unilateral provocations.
"Condemn #DPRK #nuclear test in strongest terms. This is not only a clear violation of Northkorea's intl obligations but also a reckless & irresponsible act in times of heightened tensions on Korean peninsula. #DPRK must stop unilateral provocations & return to negotiations. Call for swift #UNSC reaction," Kurz posted in its Twitter blog.
Condemn #DPRK #nuclear test in strongest terms. This is not only a clear violation of Northkorea's intl obligations 1/3— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) 3 сентября 2017 г.
but also a reckless &irresponsible act in times of heightened tensions on Korean peninsula. 2/3— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) 3 сентября 2017 г.
#DPRK must stop unilateral provocations & return to negotiations. Call for swift #UNSC reaction. 3/3— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) 3 сентября 2017 г.
Earlier in the day, North Korea claimed it had successfully conducted a test of hydrogen bomb, local media reported.
An estimated capacity of North Korea's nuclear test may have reached 50 kilotonnes, South Korean media reported on Sunday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)