Register
12:04 GMT +303 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Sergey Katyrin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (File)

    Russian Foreign Policy, Trade 'Pivot' Toward Asia Pacific States Exaggerated

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    World
    Get short URL
    0 25430

    According to the president of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Russia has not completely reoriented its foreign policy and trade toward Asia Pacific countries, it retains partnerships with Western countries.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russia has not completely reoriented its foreign policy and trade toward Asia Pacific countries, it retains partnerships with Western countries, the president of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) told Sputnik in an interview ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

    "We should not call it a complete 'pivot' of Russia toward Asia Pacific countries. Our partnerships with European countries, the United States have a long history, which is probably impossible to destroy despite the efforts of some political leaders," Sergey Katyrin said.

    According to the CCI president, Russia's interest in the East, which has recently been linked to the Western sanctions, is not a new trend.

    "This course was set much earlier, and it was initiated by Yevgeny Primakov, who became the Russian foreign minister in 1996. The choice of this course was based on the understanding of the multipolarity of the world, a growing role of Asia Pacific countries in economic and political fields," Katyrin said.

    A Polish national flag waves above the Zamkowy Square as people stop to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 1, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Number of Poles Who View Russian Foreign Policy as Threat Decreases by Half
    The CCI head noted that the trade with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries made up almost 30 percent of Russia's imports and exports, while the EU countries took up almost 44 percent. Russia's exports to APEC countries grew by almost 35 percent in the first six months of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016, while imports grew by 32 percent.

    Katyrin added that the Russian business had learned to work with severely limited access to European and US technologies and other sources.

    "The largest US and European companies have made significant investments in the Russian economy, that is why new US sanctions will impact them, too. The business community supports constructive dialogue and improvement of partnerships rather than introduction of some restrictions or bans," Katyrin said.

    On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed a law expanding a number of sectoral sanctions against the Russian economy.

    The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 6-7. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the forum.

    Related:

    Number of Poles Who View Russian Foreign Policy as Threat Decreases by Half
    Almost 90% Russians Approve Putin's Foreign Policy - Poll
    Putin Outlines Russia's Foreign Policy Priorities in Live Call-In Show
    Tags:
    foreign policy, Eastern Economic Forum, APEC, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok