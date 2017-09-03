Register
06:00 GMT +303 September 2017
Live
    Search
    International Space Station

    Watching You Without Me: Russian Cosmonaut Shares Photos of Earth Taken From ISS

    © Photo: NASA
    World
    Get short URL
    1112 0 0

    Russian astronaut Sergey Ryazansky has published a set of uniquely fascinating pictures of the construction of the Crimean bridge across the Kerch Strait, noting that the ISS crew constantly monitors many activities on the surface of the Earth.

    Ryazansky, the current commander of the Soyuz MS-05 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), launched on July 28, shared captivating images of the Crimea bridge taken from the ISS via social media accounts.

    "At the beginning of this week one of the most difficult designs was installed — a railway arch weighing 6,000 tons was hoisted on the abutments at a height of 35 meters above sea level," he wrote in a Facebook post.

    "You can clearly see it on the photos, and the last two were taken several days before the installation. The progress is obvious."

    On August 29 it was reported that construction workers had successfully executed a difficult operation under the control of the project's lead engineers. It took workers several days to transport the arch some 5 km offshore, and about 12 hours to get it installed. RT published the video of the installation on Tuesday.

    The bridge, connecting the peninsula with the Krasnodar Territory, will be 19 km long. The astronaut added in his post that the ISS closely monitored the construction.  

    Astronauts Oleg Novitskiy and Oleg Skripochka also shared photos of the bridge in February 2017 and August 2016, respectively. Novitskiy said he was deeply impressed with the scale of the construction even from space.

    Russian cosmonauts working onboard the ISS regularly publish spellbinding photographs of Earth taken from orbit.

    #КраскиЗемли: Удивительные краски Африки — озеро в Египте // #EarthArt: Amazing colors of Africa — lake in Egypt pic.twitter.com/W926lLJa9Z

    ​Бермудские О-ва, расположенные в с-з части Атлантического океана // #Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Ocean pic.twitter.com/xwELVabFMS

    ​On August 1 Ryazansky and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shared breathtaking images of one of the strongest storms of the year — super Typhoon Noru — as it gained momentum over the Pacific Ocean.

    Ryazansky is an honored space hardware test engineer, awarded with both the Yuri A. Gagarin and the M. S. Ryazansky medals for the Russian Federation of Cosmonautics.

    In 2013, he and astronaut Oleg Kotov spent 8 hours and 5 minutes in open space in Russian-made Orlan-MK space suits to attach two cameras — one high and one medium resolution — as part of a commercial agreement between a Canadian firm and the Russian Federal Space Agency to provide Earth views to internet-based subscribers.

    The two set a record for the longest Russian spacewalk and the longest at the ISS in that year.

    Related:

    SpaceX Puts Communication Satellite Into Orbit on Third Try
    SpaceX Postpones Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket Second Day in Row
    SpaceX Postpones Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket
    Tags:
    astronaut, space, photographs, bridge, International Space Station, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok