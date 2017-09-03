Soyuz MS-04 Spacecraft Undocks From ISS With 3 ISS Crew Members

The Mission Control Center reports that the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station with three crew members on board.

KOROLEV (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) – The Soyuz MS-04 manned spacecraft with three crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) has undocked from the ISS, the Mission Control Center said Sunday.

The aircraft will bring Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) astronaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA’s astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson, back to earth. Yurchikhin and Fisher spent the total of 136 in space, whereas Whitson was there for 290 days.

Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryazanskiy, NASA’s Randy Bresnik and European Space Agency’s (ESA) Paolo Nespoli will remain at the ISS until the Expedition 53/54 comes.

The capsule carrying the crew members is expected to land at 4:22 a.m. Moscow time (01:22 GMT) 148 kilometers (approximately 92 miles) south-east of Kazakhstan’s city of Zhezqazghan.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with Expedition 53/54 crew members is scheduled for September 13 from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.