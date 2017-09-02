St. Petersburg, Hamburg Sign Cooperation Road Map for 2017-2019

According to reports, St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko and First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz signed a road map for development of cooperation.

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko and First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz signed a road map for development of cooperation in 2017-2019, the administration of the Russian city said Saturday.

"Georgy Poltavchenko and Olaf Scholz discussed potential avenues for cooperation. At the end of the meeting, a road map for development of cooperation between St. Petersburg and Hamburg in 2017-2019 was signed," the city administration said in a press release.

The meeting between Scholz and Poltavchenko took place in Hamburg, during a one-day visit of St. Petersburg governor.

According to the press release, the new road map addresses all fields, including shipbuilding, cruise tourism and city transport running on alternative energy.

St. Petersburg and Hamburg are planning on developing cooperation between universities, which implies, for example, a project on biotechnology based on processing of algae. A corresponding agreement is expected to be signed later on Saturday.

St. Petersburg and Hamburg have been sister cities since 1957.