Register
09:56 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this October 23, 2016 image, a US military helicopter is seen flying toward Bagram airbase from Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Russia Should Talk With US About Its Plan for Afghanistan - Russian Envoy to UN

    © AFP 2017/ Thomas WATKINS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 14510

    Russian Ambassador to the UN said that United States and Russia should hold talks on Afghanistan in order to get a clear picture of the US goals in that country.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) The United States and Russia should hold talks on Afghanistan in order to get a clear picture of the US goals in that country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

    "Needless to say, in order to get a feel of how and what the United States is trying to accomplish in Afghanistan we should talk to them about it. Serious and meaningful consultations should be conducted in this regard," Nebenzia said on Friday.

    U.S. Army Lieutenant Edward Bachar looks trough his sniper scope at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border with Pakistan (File)
    © REUTERS/ Nikola Solic
    Trump's Afghanistan Strategy Ensures US Doomed to Keep Losing Unwinnable War
    The Russian ambassador pointed out nobody ever triumphed in Afghanistan militarily.

    Nebenzia also said history has proved on numerous occasions there is no military solution in Afghanistan, which makes the existence of a political process absolutely crucial to bringing about a solution.

    Moreover, Nebenzia expressed Moscow’s concern over the increased presence in Afghanistan of the fighters belonging to the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) and the persisting problem of drug production and trafficking.

    On August 21, US President Donald Trump announced a new strategy for Afghanistan that would give more freedom to US military commanders to use force and pledged to keep and increase US troop levels until extremist threats were eliminated.

    In a press briefing on Wednesday, US Defense Department Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said approximately 11,000 US troops are currently stationed in Afghanistan.

    Related:

    At Least 28 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike in Afghanistan - Reports
    Pentagon Confirms 11,000 US Troops in Afghanistan - Joint Staff Director
    No Decision Yet on US Troop Numbers for Trump's Afghanistan Surge - Pentagon
    Tags:
    Daesh, Afghanistan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok