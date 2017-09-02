Register
02:55 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders

    Belgium Ready to Promote Dialogue Among Persian Gulf States Amid Qatar Crisis

    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    World
    Get short URL
    0 42 0 0

    Brussels is ready to help organize dialogue between the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as regional ties have suffered a major setback after several members of the council broke off relations with Qatar, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said Friday at a meeting with his Qatari counterpart.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the foreign ministers of Qatar and Belgium met in Brussels to discuss the fight against terrorism and the regional diplomatic row. Since June, Doha has been embroiled in a diplomatic rift with GCC members such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

    "We are very open to help… organise a possible dialogue in the region. It is first of all the task of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] but if it is possible to help…, we are very open to do that," Reynders said at a press conference, as quoted by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

    A view of Damascus. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Opposition Leader: 'I Understood That Western, Gulf States Want to Partition Syria'
    At the same time, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani criticized the states which broke off relations with Doha for not giving a response to the mediators of the crisis, such as the United States and Kuwait.

    "The Kuwaiti mediation, they are trying their best in order to bring the blockading nations together with Qatar and there were no responses, which is the same continuous systematic behavior coming out of those blockading nations since the crisis started 90 days ago … There is nothing being provided, neither to Washington nor to Kuwait until now to show any legitimate grievances for all the measures they have taken," the minister said.

    Al-Thani accused the Gulf states of continuing to escalate the crisis.

    "But we have seen on the contrary that they are just continuing their escalation by some political provocations from time to time and the continuation of spreading lies and disinformation campaign about Qatar," the official underlined.

    On Thursday, Al Thani said that the GCC needs a new set of principles so that the security and sovereignty of member states could be guaranteed.

    Several GCC member states, as well as Egypt and a number of other states, broke off diplomatic ties with Doha over Qatar's alleged support of terrorism and interference in other states' internal affairs. On June 22, the countries blocking Qatar conveyed to Doha via mediators from Kuwait a list of 13 demands to restore relations. The list included, in particular, the closing of the Al Jazeera broadcasting network and the scaling down of Qatar's ties with Iran. Doha has rejected the demands as an infringement on Qatar’s sovereignty.

    Related:

    French Foreign Minister Heads to Gulf States to Help Resolve Qatar Crisis
    Turkey Sends 200 Cargo Planes to Qatar Amid Gulf States Diplomatic Row
    UK Think Tank: Gov't Should Hold Inquiry Into Extremism Financing by Gulf States
    Tags:
    dialogue, Didier Reynders, Qatar, Gulf States, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok