Syrian Armed Opposition May Participate in Astana Talks - Commander

The representatives of Syrian armed opposition are not excluding their participation in the upcoming Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, according to Free Syrian Army (FSA) Chief of Staff Ahmed Berri.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The representatives of Syrian armed opposition are not excluding their participation in the upcoming Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, Free Syrian Army (FSA) Chief of Staff Ahmed Berri told Sputnik.

"If God wills, if God wills," Berri said, when asked by a Sputnik correspondent if the FSA were planning to participate in the next round of negotiations.

He noted, however, that the FSA had not received an official invitation yet.

The sixth round of talks on Syria will take place in Astana on September 14-15.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war for over six years with its government troops fighting numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups such as Islamic State (IS) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both outlawed in Russia. The Syrian government and moderate opposition are engaged in two parallel negotiation processes taking place in Astana and Geneva.