Register
18:24 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel

    Moscow Grateful to Israel for Non-Participation in Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (735)
    0 15950

    Moscow appreciates Israeli decision for refraining from anti-Russian sanctions, Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Alexander Shein said Friday.

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Moscow is grateful to Israel for refraining from introducing sanctions against Russia and pursuing an independent policy which does not depend on relations with other countries, Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Alexander Shein said Friday.

    "We truly appreciate that Israel, although allied with the United States… has not joined the Western sanctions against Russia and is carrying out its own independent policy with regard to Russia," the ambassador told the Walla news outlet.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the memorial plaque unveiling ceremony during a trilateral heads of state meeting between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel in Thessaloniki, Greece June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Alexandros Avramidis
    Netanyahu Says Meetings With Putin Serve to Promote Security of Israel, Russia
    Shein also thanked Israel for its neutrality with regard to Russian-Ukrainian relations and added that Russia's relationship with Israel was not influenced by the latter's ties to the United States.

    The ambassador admitted that Russia and Israel did not always see eye-to-eye on regional and global matters, but were usually able to agree with each other and cooperate in many fields.

    "Of course, this is a partnership," Shein told the outlet.

    With regard to the Middle East, the ambassador said that Russia intended to have smooth relations with all countries, without preference, in the region.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ John MacDougall
    'Gone too Far': 'Silent' EU Changes Tone Now Anti-Russian Sanctions Hit Them Too
    Shein also mentioned Iran's nuclear program, which is a source of concern for Israel, and said that Russia was against Iran obtaining nuclear weapons and would not allow it to happen.

    In July 2015, Iran, the European Union and the so-called P5+1 group of nations, comprised of the United States, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and China, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, which implies the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in exchange for assurances that Tehran’s nuclear program would remain peaceful.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (735)

    Related:

    Warsaw Expects Go-Ahead for Tough EU Sanctions Following Merkel-Juncker Meeting
    Western 'Sanctions Make French Businesses Invest, Boost Manufacturing in Russia'
    Further Sanctions Pressure on N. Korea 'Dangerous' - Russian Foreign Ministry
    US Sanctions Not to Hamper Nord Stream-2 Project Implementation - Gazprom
    Tags:
    ambassador, anti-Russian sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Alexander Shein, Israel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok