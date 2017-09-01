Register
    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo

    Russia to React to US San Francisco Consulate Closure After Analysis - Lavrov

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Closes Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Entities in NYC and Washington (4)
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday commented on recent events concerning Russian-US relationships.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia favors peaceful relationship with the United States and will always have a friendly attitude towards the US people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

    "As the president said many times, we are not seeking quarrels with this country. We have always have a friendly attitude towards the US people, we remain open to constructive cooperation in areas which correspond to US interests," Lavrov said during a meeting with students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

    According to the minister, Russia genuinely wants the bilateral political atmosphere to normalize.

    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Compares US 'Absolutely Unpredictable' Policy With Moscow's
    Russia will react to the US decision to shut down its Consulate General in San Francisco as soon as it finishes analyzing this step, Sergei Lavrov added.

    "We only received this detailed note last week, we are tasking ourselves with it. We will react as soon as we finish this analysis," Lavrov said during a meeting with MGIMO.

    Moreover, Moscow will respond harshly to the US measures against Russia which cause damage to Russia.

    "We shall respond harshly to the things that are damaging to us out of thin air, which are only guided by the desire to ruin our relations with the United States," Lavrov said during a meeting with students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

    Jon Huntsman (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Huntsman Excited About Possible Office in Moscow - US Ambassador to Russia
    Meanwhile, latest US steps regarding Russia are initiated by those who are getting in the way of US President Donald Trump fulfilling his pre-elections promises, Russian Foreign Minister added.

    “I would like to say that this whole story with exchanges of sanctions attack was not initiated by us, it was initiated by the administration of [former US President Barack] Obama. It was initiated aiming to derail Russia-US relations and not allow Trump to reach the path of his presidency with constructive proposals to make it as difficult as possible for him to implement his pre-elections promises on the need to normalize relations with Russia,” Lavrov said during a meeting with students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

    On September 1, Sergei Lavrov attains his traditional lecture on the Russian foreign policy to the newcoming MGIMO-students and professors. During his lecture, the Russian Foreign Minister touched upon cructial issues of the international relations, Russian ties with the US, EU, NATO, Russian stance on the Syrian crisis.

    US Closes Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Entities in NYC and Washington (4)

