BRICS Should Expand Business Data Exchange - Russian Commerce Chamber Head

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia expressed his opinion about the data exchange between the BRICS-member states' entrepreneurs.

SHANGHAI (Sputnik) — The BRICS countries have to expand the data exchange between entrepreneurs to make their markets more understandable and attractive, Sergei Katyrin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia and Chairman of the Russian Chapter of the BRICS Business Council, said Friday.

"In our opinion, the expansion of data exchange between the entrepreneurs of our countries is still relevant. The task of our Business Council is to raise our business' awareness of existing opportunities for cooperation, aspects of working within BRICS countries, and support measures available for foreign investors," Katyrin said at the meeting of the Business Council.

The official believes that by implementing the above-mentioned plan, the BRICS countries' markets could become more transparent and thus more attractive for BRICS entrepreneurs.

The annual BRICS Business Council meeting began earlier on Friday in the Chinese city of Shanghai. Over 300 representatives of business circles from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as representatives of international organizations, are participating in the event. The meeting takes place ahead of the BRICS Summit, which will be held on September 3-5 in Chinese city of Xiamen.