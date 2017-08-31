Forbes Places Putin, Gorbachev, Gagarin Among 100 Most Influential Russians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The editorial staff and experts have chosen Russians who had tremendous impact on economy, business, science, society and politics in the period from 1917 to 2017. The majority of the personalities belong to the beginning of the century. Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin and Leonid Brezhnev, scientists Ivan Pavlov and Nikolai Vavilov, cultural figures Maya Plisetskaya and Feodor Chaliapin, film directors Leonid Gaidai and Sergei Eisenstein were among them.
Other personalities included singer Alla Pugacheva, hockey player Alexander Ovechkin and tennis player Maria Sharapova.
The list was drafted on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the first issue of the Forbes magazine in 1917.
