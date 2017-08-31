Register
15:03 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. File photo

    'A Public Trend': Idea of Kicking Out US Nukes Gathers Strength in Germany

    © REUTERS/ Mike Theiler
    World
    Get short URL
    225350

    It is only natural that German politicians are floating the idea of banning the US from maintaining a nuclear arsenal in their country, a Russian expert told Sputnik, referring to political bargaining and public opinion.

    Commenting on statements made by the German Foreign Minister and the German Social Democratic Party leader, Alexander Kamkin of the Institute of Europe, a Moscow-based think tank, said that the anti-war sentiments in Germany are intensifying for quite certain reasons.

    He said that "Europeans sometimes find it hard to comprehend militant rhetoric by [US President Donald] Trump regarding North Korea, NATO structures and the strengthening of the American presence in Europe."

    "The bottom line of the two German politicians' statements can be considered the Social Democrats' consolidated position rather than their pre-election move. This is something that they will obviously put forward and try to implement regardless of who will be the next German Chancellor," Kamkin said.

    B61s on a bomb rack.
    CC0
    'Americans Preparing for War': Why US Testing B61-12 Nuclear Bomb
    He noted that that "this initiative was put forward earlier by German politicians, but it did not find understanding among [Berlin's] transatlantic partners and was put on the back burner."

    "Whether Shulz and Gabriel will succeed this time in convincing the Americans to withdraw their nuclear weapons [from Germany] is a big question," he added.

    "But this is also a topic for political bargaining and negotiations. And, of course, this may help attract more votes because anti-war sentiment in Germany is a public trend," Kamkin pointed out. 

    Early last week, Martin Schulz, leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) and candidate for the post of German chancellor, pledged to ask Washington to withdraw US nuclear weapons from German territory if he defeats Chancellor Angela Merkel in federal elections next month.

    Responding to Schulz's comments, German government deputy spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said that the government supports the "global zero" goal, namely, the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons, and that this goal is shared by many of Germany's NATO and EU allies.

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in turn expressed his support for Schulz's proposal to withdraw US nuclear weapons from German territory.

    About 20 US B61 nuclear warheads are presently thought to be stationed at a military base in Buechel, in western Germany.

    European Parliament President Martin Schulz, left, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels (File)
    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Schulz Using 'US Nuclear Umbrella' in Germany as Last Means to Take Over Merkel
    Germans will go to the polls in federal elections on September 24. Most political observers believe that Chancellor Merkel is set to win a fourth term.

    On August 8, the United States completed the second series of flight tests for an upgraded version of its B-61 nuclear bomb, following the first tests in March.

    The tests were conducted as part of a program to extend the life of the B61 gravity bomb, which is one of the main pillars of the US Air Force's nuclear arsenal.

    Related:

    Germany Needs US Nuclear Weapons as Long as External Threats Exist - Gov’t
    Gabriel Supports Idea of US Nuclear Weapons Withdrawal From German Soil
    US Nuclear Deterrent Faces Threat from Aging Weapons Systems
    Tags:
    position, votes, trend, negotiations, politicians, nuclear weapons, Martin Schulz, Sigmar Gabriel, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok