Russia's Rostec Hopes to Sign Contract With China for Heavy Helicopter by 2018

Rostec director stated that corporation expects to sign a general contract with the Chinese side before the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2018 on the project to build an advanced heavy helicopter.

SHANGHAI (Sputnik) – Russian state corporation Rostec expects to sign a general contract with the Chinese side before the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2018 on the project to build an advanced heavy helicopter, Rostec Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department Victor Kladov said Thursday.

"If everything goes well, maybe we will sign the contract by the end of the year. Or somewhere in the first quarter of 2018. I am optimistic about the prospects. We have made very serious progress," Kladov told reporters.

In May, 2016 the Russian Helicopters, part of the state corporation Rostec, and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) signed a framework cooperation agreement to introduce an advanced heavy-lift helicopter with maximum take-off weight of 38.2 tonnes. The helicopter will be adapted for an around the clock operation in any type of weather and will be capable to operate in the highlands.

The demand for the new Russian helicopter in China is reportedly expected to surpass 200 aircraft until the year of 2040. The first prototype is supposed to be developed jointly by the Russian Helicopters and the AVIC by 2018.