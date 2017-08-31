Register
15:02 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Schneider Electric building

    Western 'Sanctions Make French Businesses Invest, Boost Manufacturing in Russia'

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Lionel Allorge / Schneider Electric building
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    The EU Sanctions Spiral: Who Spins It and Who is Paying the Bill (23)
    11891190

    Brussels' ongoing anti-Russian sanctions haven't stopped investors in France from bolstering cooperation with their Russian counterparts, French businessmen told Sputnik.

    Their comments came after Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin met with French business executives in Paris earlier this week, in a gathering that was attended by the representatives of 21 major French companies, including Total, Renault and Schneider Electric.

    Borina Andrieu, director general of the architectural bureau Wilmotte & Associes, said that "it was interesting to meet the Russian Economic Development Minister although this meeting did not come at the most favorable moment."

    "I can say that the French companies are still showing interest [in developing collaboration with Russia]. During the meeting, participants said that there are signs of improving conditions for business development in Russia, among other things," Andrieu said.

    Tagil Steel industrial steel holding
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Sanctions Had Little Negative Effect on Russia's Industrial Sector
    According to him, "it is very good that there is a dialogue and there is a desire to cooperate."

    "I see the presence in Russia of such companies as Total, Servier, Sanofi, Engie and Renault. I am director general of an architectural bureau, and we are dealing with several projects in Russia. In Paris, we worked on the Russian Spiritual and Cultural Center project," Andrieu added.

    "I do not claim that there are no difficulties, but Russia is an interesting country, and I believe that we need to continue to develop our relations in this direction," he pointed out.

    He also said that "even though we do not make big money, Russia has allowed us to show our skill because participation in projects of a similar scale in Russia has made a positive impact on the reputation of our bureau."

    Andrieu was echoed by Yves-Thibault de Silguy, vice-president of the Movement of French Enterprises, who recalled that "France is very widely represented in Russia," citing 30 billion euros in bilateral trade turnover and noting that France is "the second largest foreign investor in Russia."

    "We take part in a number of major projects. Despite the economic situation, the problem of [the anti-Russian sanctions] and the political climate, French companies want to continue doing business in Russia," De Silguy told Sputnik.

    He also recalled that "the sanctions hit our trade and the agro-industrial sector hard, something which forced Russia to develop local production."

    "It in turn leads to the fact that French enterprises — ones that have such an opportunity — focus more on investments and on the development of their production in Russia," he said.

    Clemens Blum, spokesman for the company Shneider Electric, said for his part in an interview with Sputnik that "for Schneider, Russia is a very important market."

    "Russia is one of the five most important countries for us in terms of supplying our products. For many decades we have been investing in Russia, where more than 12,000 people work for us. We develop and manufacture our products in Russia, so we see this country as a very important market," Blum said.

    Political and trade relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated in 2014 amid the Ukrainian crisis and following Crimea's reunification with Russia.

    Brussels introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions, and Moscow introduced countermeasures, imposing food embargoes on the countries that implemented the sanctions. Earlier in August, the bloc added three Russian nationals and three companies to its anti-Russian sanctions list over the alleged illegal transfer of gas turbines to Crimea.

    A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREY GOLOVANOV
    Trade War: US Energy Sanctions on Russia Will Have 'Negative Blow' for EU
    Last week, United States President Donald Trump signed into law a bill imposing new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Most notably, the law slaps sanctions on Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricts dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

    The move punishes Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, its alleged involvement in the situation in Ukraine, as well as its military activities in Syria. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.

    Topic:
    The EU Sanctions Spiral: Who Spins It and Who is Paying the Bill (23)

    Related:

    Russian-Hungarian Trade Sees 27% Increase in 2017 Amid EU Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Outgoing US Envoy to Russia Confesses Sanctions on Russia 'Blunt Instrument'
    German FM to Discuss New US' Anti-Russia Sanctions With Tillerson - Berlin
    Lavrov Calls New US Sanctions on Russia 'Outrageous'
    Tags:
    condition, business, projects, development, cooperation, sanctions, Total, Renault, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok