China to Enhance Cooperation With Russia in Conflict Settlement – Beijing

China seeks to enhance cooperation with Russia in the field of regional and conflict settlement.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China confirms Russian significant role in the settlement of regional and international conflicts, and it seeks to enhance cooperation with Moscow in this field, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

"Russia plays a crucial role in promotion of the settlement of international and regional conflicts, and China is ready to enhance cooperation and coordination with Russia for the sake of maintaining peace and stability in the region," Hua said at the press briefing.

Russian and Chinese leaders will exchange views on the increased tensions in several regions, and at the BRICS summit, that will take place in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen on September 3-5.

In the meantime, Moscow and Beijing cooperate in a number of fields, including energy, infrastructure and the military. The countries also work closely together within the framework of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).