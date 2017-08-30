Security Architecture in Arctic Achievable Only Through Cooperation - Putin

In his statement, Putin called the issues of the international political and economic cooperation in the Arctic as well as the regional environment protection and hydrocarbon resources production the main focus of the forum.
"It is even more symbolic that the forum is held in the town of Sabetta where the large-scale energy project YAMAL LNG is being completed. It is a spectacular example of mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation, careful attitude to the fragile ecosystem of the Arctic. Such open, equitable and effective approach is necessary for the effective economic development of the Arctic, for strengthening the international political, economic, and social dialogue aimed at addressing the relevant issues of the region," the statement also noted.
The Arctic Council meeting is held in northern Russia on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States, are members of the Arctic Council, created in 1996 at Finland's initiative for cooperation and resolving issues of the Arctic region.
