US Will Not Allow North Korea’s 'Lawlessness' to Continue - Haley

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United States will not allow the government of North Korea to continue its nuclear program which violates international law, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council.

"The world is united against North Korea. There is no doubt about that. It is time for the North Korean regime to recognize the danger they are putting themselves in. The US will not allow their lawlessness to continue and the rest of the world is with us," Haley said.

Haley demanded the government of North Korea to stop its missile launches.

She also thanked the Council members for their "commitment and willingness to move quickly".

On Tuesday, the Council held closed consultations on North Korea followed by an open meeting. Council President and Egyptian Ambassador to the United Nations Amr Abdellatif Aboulatta read a presidential statement, adopted as a result of the consultations, which condemned the missile launches and called for immediate actions to ease tensions on the peninsula and globally.