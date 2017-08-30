UN Security Council Begins Closed Consultations on North Korea Missile Launches

Members of the UN Security Council began closed consultations at the request of Japan, South Korea and the United States to discuss recent missile launches by North Korea.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Russia Insists North Korea Implement All UN Security Council Resolutions

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Before the beginning of Tuesday’s consultations, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Korro Bessho said Japan is seeking to increase pressure over North Korea while UK Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft said the Council should look into further expanding the sanctions.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched a projectile Japan considers to be the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Japan's northern island Hokkaido.

Tensions around Pyongyang's missile program have flared up this summer, following the adoption of the UN Security Council sanctions, which led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the latest launch has signaled its contempt for its neighbors and the members of the United Nations and "all options are on the table."