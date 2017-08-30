UN Security Council Begins Closed Consultations on North Korea Missile Launches

On Tuesday, North Korea launched a projectile Japan considers to be the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Japan's northern island Hokkaido.
Tensions around Pyongyang's missile program have flared up this summer, following the adoption of the UN Security Council sanctions, which led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the latest launch has signaled its contempt for its neighbors and the members of the United Nations and "all options are on the table."
