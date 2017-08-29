Berlin Calls for Sanctions on North Korea After Latest Missile Launch

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called on foreign states Tuesday to strictly adhere to the existing sanctions against North Korea following the latest Pyongyang's missile launch.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Hokkaido, the northernmost of the three Japanese islands. The launch was conducted at 5:57 a.m. local time (21:27 GMT on Monday). The Japanese military said the projectile was likely a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile.

"In this situation, it is even more necessary for the international community to stick to the sanctions, which were imposed to make North Korea abandon its missile and nuclear program, prohibited under international law," Gabriel said in a statement, issued on the Foreign Ministry's website.

Gabriel noted that he would raise the issue of North Korean nuclear provocations during the meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later in the day and would support the US proposal to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiation table.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed a bill on new sanctions against North Korea, as well as Russia and Iran. Three days later, on August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further tightens sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missiles tests.