Trump, Abe to Boost Pressure on N Korea After Missile Launch - White House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the issue of North Korea’s latest missile launch, agreeing to increase pressure on North Korea and doing their utmost to convince the international community to do the same, the White House said Tuesday.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke yesterday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to address North Korea’s launch of a missile that overflew Japanese territory. The two leaders agreed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, as well as to countries around the world. President Trump and Prime Minister Abe committed to increasing pressure on North Korea, and doing their utmost to convince the international community to do the same,” the statement read.

The talk took place after North Korea launched a missile which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Hokkaido, a Japanese island.

Earlier in August, North Korea threatened to make an enveloping fire at the areas around the US military bases on the island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean.