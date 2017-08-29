'Biggest Drug Bust': Canadian Police Confiscate Over 1,000 Kg of Cocaine

Canadian police have confiscated over 1,000 kilograms of pure cocaine hidden in concrete blocks in what they said to be the "largest single drug seizure in OPP [Ontario Provincial Police] history."

Three residents of the Toronto region have been suspected of supposedly importing more than 1,000 kilograms of pure cocaine into Canada from Argentina, according to statements by representatives of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The wholesale value of the seized drug is about $60 million and has a street value of approximately $250 million, OPP representative Vince Hawkes said, cited by the Star.

"This is a massive seizure — bigger than [anything] I've seen in my 33 years of policing," Hawkes was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The operation to seize the drug started following a warning from a member of the public. The police haven't specified whom the hint came from, adding that the location where the drug will be destroyed will also remain undisclosed.

According to police, the drug was imported from Argentina in shipping containers and was hidden into concrete blocks, so that it was almost impossible to discover.