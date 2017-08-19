Netanyahu, Putin Expected to Meet in Sochi on Wednesday

A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin may take place in Russia's southern city of Sochi on Wednesday, Israeli media reported Saturday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the Prime Minister's Office, that the two leaders were expected to discuss recent developments in the situation in the Middle East.

© Sputnik/ Nik Pavlov Putin Asks Cabinet to Relieve Baikal Paper Mill Environmental Damage by 2020

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that recent meetings between Putin and Netanyahu had been dedicated to a number of issues including the discussion of measures to avoid confrontation between the Russian and Israeli air forces.

The latest bilateral meeting between the two leaders took place in Moscow in March. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the talks that the negotiations outlined a list of cooperation issues to be addressed but did not aim to adopt any decisions.