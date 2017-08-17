Register
05:12 GMT +320 August 2017
Live
    Search
    A worker is seen at the Tawke oil refinery near the village of Zacho, in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan (File)

    Iraqi Kurdistan Gov't Happy About Expanding Energy Partnership With Russia

    © AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI
    World
    Get short URL
    0 76030

    According to the government spokesman, Kurdistan Regional Government has signed deals with several Russian oil and gas factories.

    ERBIL (Sputnik) The Kurdistan Regional Government has signed deals with several Russian oil and gas factories and is glad about the development of partnership with Russia, the government spokesman told Sputnik.

    "In more recent months the KRG signed contracts with several oil and energy companies in Russia and this is developing into a much more solid relationship with Russia and we are quite happy with this," Safeen Dizayee said.

    Iraqi Kurdish demonstrators wave a large Kurdish flag (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Iraqi Delegate Praises Russia's Position on Kurdistan's Independence Referendum
    Dizayee said he was referring, in particular, to the contracts with Russia's Gazprom and Rosneft energy companies.

    Russia’s Gazprom Neft company, a Gazprom oil subsidiary, is working on three oil projects in Iraqi Kurdistan, in two of which, namely Shakal and Halabja, the company owns a majority stake.

    In June, Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a series of agreements with a 20-year timeframe on the cooperation on exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

    Dizayee also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani had a fruitful meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June.

    Iraqi Kurdistan values the relationship it has with Russia and appreciates Moscow's renewed interest in the Middle East, the spokesman for the autonomous region's said.

    "We understand the importance of this relationship with Russia and Russia’s importance in this region. And return of Russia into the Middle East, it’s something which we value," Safeen Dizayee said.

    Dizayee said that the autonomous region had always had a good relationship with Russia and added that Kurdistan would welcome "any official visits between Erbil and Moscow."

    The government spokesman said that the Middle East was an important region not only for Russia, but for the international community, which is interested in bringing stability to the region.

    Dizayee also remarked on Kurdistan's active role in fighting the Daesh terrorist group, which has been one of the major threats not only in the region, but internationally as well. Daesh has seized vast territories in Iraq and Syria, however, in the recent months, it has been losing what it had previously gained. In mid-July, the Iraqi government said it had retaken control of the city of Mosul, formerly Daesh stronghold in Iraq.

    Iraqi Kurdistan is an autonomous region within Iraq, which is currently preparing to hold an independence referendum in September.

    Related:

    Iraqi Delegate Praises Russia's Position on Kurdistan's Independence Referendum
    Putin: 'Kurdish Military Very Effective', Russia Has No Grounds to Break Ties
    Iraqi Kurdistan Seeks to Deepen Ties With Russia - Region's PM
    Tags:
    oil, Rosneft, Gazprom, Iraqi Kurdistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich & Fabulous: World's Highest-Paid Actresses Named by Forbes
    Rich & Fabulous: World's Highest-Paid Actresses Named by Forbes
    Army
    Keeping Calm
    Russian nuclear submarine Ulyanovsk
    The Ulyanovsk, Russia's Yasen-Class Nuclear Submarine

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok