Military Action Against North Korea Should Not Be an Option - US Congresswoman

Military action should not be an option when confronting the problem of escalating tensions with North Korea, US Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Maloney noted that Defense Secretary James Mattis has said that diplomatic efforts to contain the North Korea are working, and should remain the favored means of resolving the crisis.

"As tensions escalate with North Korea, we must remind ourselves that military action, and risking American soldiers' lives, should never be the first response. It should be a last resort, and we are far from exhausting all available diplomatic options," Maloney said on Friday.

"I agree we should explore all diplomatic options before taking military action," Maloney said.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" if Pyongyang made any further threats against the United States.

North Korea said on Wednesday it was considering a missile attack on the US island of Guam, which hosts several US military bases.