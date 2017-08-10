North Korea Calls Trump Irrational, Impossible to Communicate With

North Korea’s military doubts there can be dialogue with US President Donald Trump who, it claims, understands only absolute force, the country’s state news agency said Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a statement, carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean Army’s missile commander Kim Rak Gyom said that, "Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy [Trump] bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him," according to South Korea’s Yonhap.

This rise in rhetoric comes days after President Trump warned Pyongyang it would face "fire and fury" if it continued making threats against Washington. The same day, North Korea said it was considering a missile strike on the US Pacific island of Guam, which hosts multiple US military bases.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday Pyongyang was outmatched and should stop any consideration of actions that, he warned, would remove its government from power and lead to the destruction of its people.