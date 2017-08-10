North Korea Calls Trump Irrational, Impossible to Communicate With

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a statement, carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean Army’s missile commander Kim Rak Gyom said that, "Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy [Trump] bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him," according to South Korea’s Yonhap.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday Pyongyang was outmatched and should stop any consideration of actions that, he warned, would remove its government from power and lead to the destruction of its people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)