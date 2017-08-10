US Seeks Government, Rebel Accountability for Famine Victims in Africa, Yemen

A presidential statement adopted by the UN Security Council has acknowledged for the first time that fighting between government and rebel forces in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, and Northeastern Nigeria is responsible for famine threatening 20 million people, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said in a press release.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Security Council statement adopted on Wednesday makes clear the link between conflict and famine in the four countries, where those fighting have often chosen not to allow deliveries of live-saving supplies, Haley explained.

"The Security Council must continue to demand access for ‎food and other life-saving supplies and services for ‎these vulnerable areas, and we must hold governments and armed groups blocking access accountable," Haley said.

The Security Council statement asks the UN Secretary-General to warn the Council in the future when conflict may lead to‎ famine and makes clear that the risk of famine should be a part of his regular reporting, the release explained.