Register
00:23 GMT +309 August 2017
Live
    Search
    Dragoon Pioneer 2017 drills in Moldova

    Moldova Becomes a 'Foothold for US Expansion Into Eurasia'

    © Photo: Facebook / Ministerul Apărării al Republicii Moldova
    World
    Get short URL
    113405450

    The Pentagon’s decision to establish several new military training installations in Moldova may become the first step in transforming the former Soviet republic into another foothold for the US expansion in Eurasia, according to a Russian analyst.

    President of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    Expelling Russian Troops From Transnistria May Worsen Conflict – Transnistria Head
    On August 7 RT reported that US Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) plans to construct eight training facilities for military operations in urban terrain at the Bulboaca training base in Moldova, citing a pre-solicitation notice issued on June 25.

    As Russian political analyst Valery Korovin told Radio Sputnik, Moldova may actually become yet another foothold for the US expansion in Eurasia.

    "The Americans are rather frank. They openly publish their strategies, tenders and guidelines, implying that the world belongs to them. And any area that does not belong to the American sphere of influence is regarded as an empty space, a "black hole," as Zbigniew Brzezinski put it; unclaimed territory that needs to be explored and covered with American networks, and subjected to colonial administration. The United States is a new network empire which exploits any area it gets access to. So Moldova becomes yet another foothold for US expansion into the Eurasian continent," Korovin said.

    Meanwhile, Moldovan President Igor Dodon also declared that he intends to look into this issue, and that this development may be a provocation by the Moldovan government.

    "I consider it as yet another provocation of the Moldovan government. The construction of military facilities should be approved by the country's president, who is also the supreme commander. This issue has not been agreed with us. We will look into [the issue]," Dodon told reporters.

    This development also prompted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin to remark via his Facebook page that, "the Americans start training special operations forces of the Republic of Moldova in case of a new armed conflict with Transnistria."

    However, it appears that the Moldovan president is at odds with his parliament, Rossiya Segodnya columnist Alexander Khrolenko pointed out. While Dodon himself seeks to have his country become a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, the distinctly pro-Western Moldovan government openly opposes this motion.

    Khrolenko also noted that the US has already invested $1.6 million in the renovation of the Bulboaca base which is located only a short distance from Tiraspol, and that there are reasons to believe that this installation may be employed "to train Moldovan saboteurs and special forces in the case of a new conflict with Transnistria."

    And while fostering closer ties between NATO and Moldova may be quite beneficial for the West, it may not be a very good idea for the Moldovan leadership to sacrifice their national pride, neutrality and sovereignty to Brussels and Washington, Khrolenko added.

    "The West won’t appreciate this kind of sacrifice, but would eagerly help turn peaceful and relatively prosperous Moldova into a war-torn Afghanistan or Donbass," he remarked.

    An opposition supporter holds a banner that reads No to war - no to NATO during protest in downtown Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    Balkans Risk 'Losing Neutral Status' as More Nations May Follow Montenegro to NATO
    Transnistria, also known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, is a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population that seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990 due to fears of a possible reunion with Romania. The secession led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but wasn't completely resolved.

    Despite being constitutionally neutral, Moldova has been cooperating with NATO since joining the Partnership for Peace in 1994. The cooperation also extends to the Individual Partnership Action Plan, which Moldova became a part of in 2006.

    Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated since 2014 following the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. This development led NATO to suspend cooperation projects with Moscow and to drastically boost its military presence in Eastern Europe. During the July 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw, the alliance members agreed to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

    Also, on June 5, Montenegro officially became the 29th member of NATO despite nationwide protests.

    Related:

    Dodon Intends to Block All Bills That Could Worsen Moldova-Russia Relations
    Transnistria President Blames Austria for Stalled Peace Talks With Moldova
    Moldova Raises Tension by Making Rogozin Persona Non-Grata - Transnistria
    Tags:
    influence, military base, expansion, construction, US military, Igor Dodon, United States, Russia, Moldova
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Checkmate! Russia Beats France in Unique Battle of Borodino
    Checkmate! Russia Beats France in Unique Battle of Borodino
    How the Times Have Changed!
    Oh, How the Times Have Changed!
    Russian nuclear submarine Ulyanovsk
    The Ulyanovsk, Russia's Yasen-Class Nuclear Submarine

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok