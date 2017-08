US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis confirmed that two members of the US military were killed in Afghanistan, when their convoy came under attack.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two members of the US military died in Afghanistan on Wednesday after their convoy was attacked, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said.

"I can confirm that two US servicemembers were killed in action in Kandahar, Afghanistan, when their convoy came under attack," Davis said as quoted by the Military Times.