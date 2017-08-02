Russian, US Envoys Agree to Improve Coordination at UN Security Council

According to Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation, newly appointed Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya and his US counterpart Nikki Haley have agreed to advance cooperation at the UN Security Council despite tensions.

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh, File US Congress Oblivious to Potential Blowback of Anti-Russia Sanctions

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Newly appointed Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya and his US counterpart Nikki Haley have agreed to advance cooperation at the UN Security Council despite tensions between their two nations, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation announced in a release on Wednesday after the ambassadors met.

"Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya visited his US colleague Nikki Haley for the first time in his new capacity. During the visit, the heads of the two missions agreed upon improving coordination on their efforts at the UN Security Council, including on the issues of terrorism, the situations with North Korea, Syria, Yemen, Libya and other countries, which are all on the agenda of the Council," the release said.

The release explained that both sides expressed hope to "strengthen cooperation" between the US and Russian delegations, which are the permanent members of the UN Security Council, "despite the difficult moment in the history of bilateral relations."

Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing then-Deputy Foreign Minister Nebenzya as Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations and the UN Security Council.

Russia's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin passed away on February 20 on the eve of his 65th birthday.

Nebenzya is a career diplomat who has served in the Soviet and Russian foreign ministries since 1983 and has been a deputy foreign minister since 2013.