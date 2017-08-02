Eurasian Economic Union Welcomes Cuba's Interest in Partnership - EEC Minister

According to reports, Eurasian Economic Union welcomes Cuba's interest in enhancing cooperation and partnership with the organization's member states.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) welcomes Cuba's interest in enhancing cooperation and partnership with the organization's member states, Minister in charge of the Development of Integration and Macroeconomics for the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tatyana Valovaya said after her meeting with Rene Monsote Lopez, the minister plenipotentiary of Cuba's Embassy in Russia.

"We are actively developing both our relations with national governments and cooperation with integration associations on a multilateral track, and we welcome the interest of the Republic of Cuba in the promotion of partnership," Valovaya said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation, the growth of trade turnover between Cuba and the Eurasian Economic Union, and realization of collaborative projects.

Valovaya then informed the Cuban delegation on the Commission's current work, the EAEU's capacity and prospects for integration processes in the Union.

Afterward, the minister plenipotentiary of the Embassy of Cuba invited EAEU representatives to participate in the Havana International Fair from October 30 to November 3, and deliver a presentation on the EAEU.

In December 2016, Valovaya held a meeting with Emilio Lozada Garcia, the ambassador of Cuba to Russia. The Cuban representatives have indicated a particular interest in access to the common medicine market of the EAEU and in the development of relations with EAEU member states.