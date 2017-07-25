Register
17:00 GMT +325 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The United States Capitol, the meeting place of the US Congress in Washington

    'Fool-Proof' Bill Against Trump? Who is Interested in New Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill (4)
    61329181

    Even though the new US sanctions aim to affect Russia, it is America that will fall victim to these restrictive measures, which will ride roughshod over Washington's domestic and foreign policy interests, according to RIA columnist Gevorg Mirzayan.

    US President Donald Trump (File)
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    New Anti-Russian Sanctions: Why EU-US Ties Will Hinge on Trump's Independence
    Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that US President Donald Trump is reviewing the anti-Russian sanctions bill before determining his stance on the measure to ensure Americans get the best possible deal.

    Sanders added that Trump has no intention to roll back the current sanctions placed on Iran, Russia and North Korea, but he wants to ensure the new sanctions bill is the "best deal" possible for the US public, which Congress has failed to consider.

    The US House of Representatives is set to approve on Tuesday a new package of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea after lawmakers struck a deal over the weekend to advance the stalled legislation.

    The sanctions target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies. The legislation also limits the US president's ability to ease any sanctions on Russia by requiring Congress's approval to lift any restrictions.

    In his commentary for RIA Novosti, Russian columnist Gevorg Mirzayan said that there are at least "three scandalous aspects" pertaining to the US's anti-Russian sanctions bill.

    "First and foremost, Congress dealt a serious blow to the interests of the United States. To be more precise, it dealt a blow to the agreements which were clinched between Trump and Putin [on the sidelines of the G-20 summit] in Hamburg and which were in line with American national interests. Washington has already begun to implement some of them," Mirzayan said.

    He recalled that in particular, the United States had already announced a reduction in funding Syrian militants through CIA channels.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung
    Cooling of US-EU Ties Over Russia Sanctions 'Leading to Collapse of Anti-Russia Bloc'
    According to Mirzayan, if adopted, the new US anti-Russian sanctions will almost surely stall the process of the US receiving "certain guarantees to protect their interests in Syria."

    He added that "apart from Washington's foreign policy priorities, its economic interests are also under threat as many American companies, such as Ford, Procter & Gamble and Caterpillar expressed their protests against the sanctions.

    "All of them are afraid of losing contracts related to Russia. They managed to obtain some changes in the conditions for imposing sanctions, but these changes are insignificant. As a result, US business interests were also sacrificed to the phobias of the American political establishment," Mirzayan pointed out.

    He believes that "the second scandalous aspect pertains to the fact that the anti-Russian sanctions bill is actually directed against President Donald Trump rather than Russia given that the document bans Trump from personally deciding on lifting or tightening the sanctions regime against Moscow, as well as returning Russian diplomatic assets stolen by the Obama administration."

    According to Mirzayan, the US Congress actually makes it clear that they intend to rob the US president of authority.

    In this vein, Mirzyan quoted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as saying, "Given the many transgressions of Russia, and President Trump's seeming inability to deal with them, a strong sanctions bill such as the one Democrats and Republicans have just agreed to is essential."

    "Congressmen, in their opinion, introduce a sort of the 'fool-proof' sanctions bill related to foreign policy, and they expect 'the fool' to sign this bill," Mirzayan noted. 

    He also quoted Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as saying that "a nearly united Congress is poised to send President Putin a clear message on behalf of the American people and our allies, and we need President Trump to help us deliver that message."

    The US and EU flags, top left and right, fly in separate directions at the European Council building in Brussels
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    European Barrier: EU Could Respond to US Anti-Russian Sanctions Extension
    Touching upon the third scandalous aspect regarding the anti-Russian sanctions bill, Mirzayan quoted Vladimir Jabarov, first deputy head of the Russian Upper House's Foreign Affairs Committee, as saying that "the US Congressmen flew into such a rage that they finally lost control of what they are doing."

    "And he is literally right, because on the other side of the Atlantic – in Europe – senior officials are outraged by the US desire to make decisions that will regulate the life of Europeans," Mirzayan pointed out, adding that the new sanctions prohibit the EU from  "investing money in certain segments of the Russian energy sector."

    "A whole series of joint Russian-European projects are already under question, including the North Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has become for Brussels, more precisely for Berlin, many times more topical in light of the escalating European-Turkish conflict. Not to mention that Berlin and Vienna consider these measures not only as something directed against Trump, but also as an unscrupulous promotion of expensive American liquefied gas supplies to the European market," Mirzayan concluded.

    Topic:
    Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill (4)

    Related:

    Opposing US Sanctions on Russia May Help EU Regain Independence – Politician
    EU Commission in Talks With US on Potential New Anti-Russia Sanctions
    EU to Consider Response to Possible New US Sanctions Against Russia – Reports
    Over Dozen Major US Companies Rise Against New Anti-Russia Sanctions in Congress
    Several EU Energy Companies Rally Against New US Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Tags:
    bill, policy, militants, agreements, interests, sanctions, US Congess, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Free Market Lesson
    Free Market Lesson
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok