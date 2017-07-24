EU Believes New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Might Break G7 Unity

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is especially concerned over the fact that the energy-related restrictive measures against Russia might be used against European companies involved in the development or operation of energy export pipelines in Russia or to Europe, according to media reports.

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is concerned over the new package of US anti-Russian sanctions as they might undermine transatlantic and G7 unity, media reported Monday.

On Saturday, US Congress released the text of the draft law targeting Russia and Iran. The bill provides for counteracting the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as it threatens the energy security of Ukraine and the European Union, proposing to export US energy to ensure the energy security of US allies.

According to an internal note prepared for the EU Commissioners, seen and cited by the Politico media outlet, the EU Commission head is especially concerned over the fact that the energy-related restrictive measures might be used against European companies involved in the development or operation of energy export pipelines in Russia or to Europe. The note stressed that the impact of the new sanctions package "would, in reality, be much wider."

The European Commission is currently formulating an appropriate response that could be based on the EU "Blocking statute," according to which no decision based on extraterritorial US laws is enforceable in the European Union. The EU Commission also might seek a public declaration from US authorities that discretionary powers would not be used against European companies.

The vote on the new US draft bill is scheduled for Tuesday in the House of Representatives. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already stated that Russia assessed the new draft law extremely negatively.