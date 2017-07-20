Russian Presidential Aide Confirms Deal With Iraq to Sell T-90 Tanks

An aide to the Russian president on military-technical cooperation has confirmed a contract with Iraq on the sale of a "large batch" of modernized T-90MS main battle tanks, Russian media reported Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Uralvagonzavod company said earlier the first shipment of 73 tanks was scheduled for this year.

"A significant contract for a large batch. I cannot name its exact worth but the amount [of tank] is large," Vladimir Kozhin told the Izvestiya newspaper, adding Kuwait was also interested in this type of hardware.

According to the outlet, more T-90MS shipments would follow. Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, which oversees such deals, declined to comment.