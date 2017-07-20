Russian Presidential Aide Confirms Deal With Iraq to Sell T-90 Tanks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Uralvagonzavod company said earlier the first shipment of 73 tanks was scheduled for this year.
"A significant contract for a large batch. I cannot name its exact worth but the amount [of tank] is large," Vladimir Kozhin told the Izvestiya newspaper, adding Kuwait was also interested in this type of hardware.
According to the outlet, more T-90MS shipments would follow. Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, which oversees such deals, declined to comment.
