22:08 GMT +317 July 2017
    Migrants ride in a boat after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard off the coast of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya July 8, 2017

    EU Extends Border Assistance Mission in Libya Until Late 2018

    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    The EU Foreign Affairs Council agreed to extend the Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM) until 31 December 2018, according to official statement.

    African migrants wait to be deported at Mitiga International Airport, east of Tripoli, Libya, February 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    'Situation Volatile, Could Worsen': EU Ignores Cause of Libya Lawlessness
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The EU Foreign Affairs Council prolonged the Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM) until the end of 2018, and introduced a ban on the exports of inflatable boats and outboard motors to the country in order to disrupt the activities of human traffickers, the Council of the European Union said in a statement Monday.

    "The Council also agreed to extend the CSDP mission EUBAM Libya until 31 December 2018. EUBAM Libya currently assists and engages with the Libyan authorities on border management, law enforcement and criminal justice with a particular emphasis on the South of Libya. The mission will also work on planning for a possible civilian capacity-building and crisis assistance mission," the statement said.

    The council also stressed the importance of the UNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia, the EU's naval operation aimed at disrupting the activities of smugglers and traffickers in the Mediterranean Sea.

    "In an effort to further disrupt the business model of people smugglers and human traffickers, the Council introduced restrictions on the export and supply to Libya of inflatable boats (dinghies) and outboard motors. EU member states will now have a legal basis to prevent the export or supply of these goods to Libya where there are reasonable grounds to believe that they will be used by people smugglers and human traffickers," the statement read.

    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (R) and his Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Sarraj shake hands after signing a bilateral agreement during a meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy February 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    EU's New Libya Deal Tries to 'Tackle Migration Issue Closer to Its Source'
    According to the statement, the restrictions would also be applied to dinghies and motors, which are transiting through the EU member states to Libya.

    Libya has been suffering from turmoil resulting in the humanitarian and refugee crisis since 2011. EUBAM Libya, a civilian Mission under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), to support the Libyan authorities in improving security of the country’s borders, was launched in 2013. The mission was set to expire in August.

    Tags:
    EU Foreign Affairs Council, European Union, Libya
